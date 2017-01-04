APC chieftains plotting to compromise judiciary to impeach me – Fayose
The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused some Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of plotting to compromise a section of the judiciary to impeach him. In a letter addressed to the Chief Judge of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen, the fury governor claimed that two former governors of the state, Segun Oni and […]
