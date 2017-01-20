Pages Navigation Menu

APC commends EFCC for arresting OSOPADEC boss, officials

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the EFFC for arresting Mr Johnson Ogunyemi, the Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC). The APC, in a statement by its Ondo State Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya, applauded the EFCC for beaming its searchlights on the state and its finances. The News Agency of…

