APC commends EFCC for arresting OSOPADEC boss, officials

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the EFFC for arresting Mr Johnson Ogunyemi, the Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC). The APC, in a statement by its Ondo State Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya, applauded the EFCC for beaming its searchlights on the state and its finances. The News Agency of…

The post APC commends EFCC for arresting OSOPADEC boss, officials appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

