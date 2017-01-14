Pages Navigation Menu

APC denies ‘grilling’ Kwankwaso over Kano’s party crisis

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Politics

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied media reports that its National Working Committee  ‘grilled’ Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former Governor of Kano State on the alleged crisis between him and the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. “We wish to state that, that the reports are not true. While it is correct that Senator Kwankwaso visited our Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, January 13, 2016, but this was a private visit to the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and not a meeting of the NWC.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

