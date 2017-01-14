APC denies ‘grilling’ Kwankwaso over Kano’s party crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied media reports that its National Working Committee ‘grilled’ Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former Governor of Kano State on the alleged crisis between him and the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. “We wish to state that, that the reports are not true. While it is correct that Senator Kwankwaso visited our Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, January 13, 2016, but this was a private visit to the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and not a meeting of the NWC.

