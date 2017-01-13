APC Denies ‘Grilling’ Senator Kwankwaso

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied a report by Thisday newspaper of today, January 13th, 2017, that its National Working Committee ‘grilled’ Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former Governor of Kano State.

In the said report, the newspaper alleged that the purported meeting with the NWC provided Senator Kwankwaso the opportunity to explain his point of view on the alleged crisis between him and the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

A statement signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC disclaimed the report as untrue.

“While it was correct that Senator Kwankwaso visited our party’s national secretariat in Abuja, but this was a private visit to the National Chairman, Chief Odigie Oyegun and not a meeting of the NWC. The NWC has not held any meeting this year and so the issue of ‘grilling’ Senator Kwankwaso does not arise”, the statement said.

“It is not unusual for our party men and women to visit the National Chairman and indeed other officials of the NWC. This should not be considered as a meeting of the NWC.

“Finally, we urge reporters to be more circumspect and to crosscheck facts if they have any doubt with the Publicity Department”, the statement concluded.

