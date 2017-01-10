Pages Navigation Menu

APC does not exist in Rivers anymore – Wike

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has been completely displaced in the state. He said this on Monday while commissioning the Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba road in Obio/Akpor local government area. Wike claimed that the APC was dislodged because of the projects his administration had carried out. The Governor […]

