APC factional chairman kicks as police disrupts Kwankwaso’s event

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Kwankwaso

Dozens of armed policemen yesterday stormed the Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research and Training, Mambayya House, Kano, and disrupted an event organized by Kwankwasiyya Foundation. Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, former Kano governor is the founder and leader of the movement. The police, it was gathered, dispersed members of the Kwankwasiyya and sealed the venue. […]

