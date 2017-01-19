APC fixes non-elective national convention for April

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has scheduled its non-elective national convention for April. Its constitution states that the party’s convention must be held once in two years.

This was an outcome of the two-day National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held this week and chaired by the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement yesterday, said that the processes leading to the national convention would commence with the congresses to fill vacancies in the state party structures across the country.

The vacancies to be filled occurred principally from political appointments, deaths and resignations. The congress to fill the vacancies would be followed closely by another to nominate delegates into the mid-term non-elective convention.

His own election as the party’s spokesman is also expected to be ratified at the convention, having been elected by his North Central Zonal caucus of the party in Abuja in November last year.

According to him, “the congresses would be followed by the national caucus meeting, and finalised with the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party, which will consider and set the dates for the national convention, which is expected to hold not later than April of 2017.’’

