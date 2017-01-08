Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC flays Fayose, accuses labour leaders of conspiracy in alleged diversion of bailout fund

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

APC-LOGO-17

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has condemned Governor Ayodele Fayose for allegedly diverting the recent bailout of N8.8 billion meant for the payment of backlog of workers’ salaries and pensioners’ allowances. It also accused Ekiti Labour leaders of alleged conspiracy with the governor in his alleged misapplication of the state’s funds as […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

APC flays Fayose, accuses labour leaders of conspiracy in alleged diversion of bailout fund

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.