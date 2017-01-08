APC flays Fayose, accuses labour leaders of conspiracy in alleged diversion of bailout fund
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has condemned Governor Ayodele Fayose for allegedly diverting the recent bailout of N8.8 billion meant for the payment of backlog of workers’ salaries and pensioners’ allowances. It also accused Ekiti Labour leaders of alleged conspiracy with the governor in his alleged misapplication of the state’s funds as […]
