APC hails election of Lawan as Senate Leader

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday applauded the replacement of Senator Ali Ndume with Senator Ahmed Lawan as Senate majority leader in the upper chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday. In a statement issued by Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, its spokesperson, the party said the development is a concrete expression of faith by the APC Senate Caucus in its efforts to resolve the lingering issues that have trailed the election of Senate leadership. The statement reads in part, “We believe this is a major step forward in our efforts to reunite the various interest groups in that Senate election, thereby presenting a common legislative front for our great party.

