APC holds National Convention April

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said it would hold its National Convention in April. The is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi. Abdullahi said the decision to hold the convention followed the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on Wednesday in Abuja.

