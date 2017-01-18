APC holds National Convention April
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said it would hold its National Convention in April. The is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi. Abdullahi said the decision to hold the convention followed the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on Wednesday in Abuja.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG