Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC, Kogi stakeholders attack Buhari over ministerial slot

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

To match Interview NIGERIA-BUHARI/

The vacant ministerial slot of Kogi State has pitched stakeholders in the State against President Muhammadu Buhari. Groups and individuals are lamenting that one year after the death of James Ocholi, then minister of state for labour and employment, Buhari has refused to name a replacement. Recall that Ocholi died in a ghastly motor accident […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

APC, Kogi stakeholders attack Buhari over ministerial slot

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.