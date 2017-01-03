Pages Navigation Menu

APC leaders battle Tinubu over nomination of Faleke as minister

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

James Faleke

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kogi State have threatened to cut down the influence and power accorded to a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the north central part of the country. The party leaders also vowed to reject James Faleke if nominated as a replacement for the late […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

