APC members reject Ondo ambassadorial nominee

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State Chapter, have kicked against the nomination of Mr. Igbekele Daudu, as the non-career ambassador-nominee from the state.

The APC group under the aegis of the Movement Against Imposition, alleged that Daudu was involved in anti-party activities, as he allegedly worked for the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the November governorship election.

Daudu replaced Sola Iji, from Ondo South Senatorial District, who was earlier nominated for the appointment. Addressing journalists in Akure yesterday, coordinator of the group, Mr. Austin Pelemo, said President Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other leaders of the party must intervene in the matter.

“A man that is known across the state to be a member of Alliance for Democracy can never be allowed to take a position that is meant for a member of the APC.

Another leader of the group, Mr. Saka Yusuf, alleged that Daudu was involved in anti-party activities during the governorship election in the state.

“I am a member of the state excecutive of this party, Daudu joined our great party one week to the presidential election, after serving six years in Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s administration.

“After the party’s primary, the man left for the AD. When President Buhari came here to canvass for votes for our governor-elect, Igbekele Daudu was with Olusola Oke, canvassing votes for him,” Yusuf stated.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

