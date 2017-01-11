APC offers me bribe to fight Fayose – RTEAN boss
EKITI STATE Chairman of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Samuel Agbede, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress of offering him bribe to work against Governor Ayodele Fayose. He said the opposition party also promised him political appointment, luxury cars and other incentives if the association could support it in its plan to frustrate […]
The post APC offers me bribe to fight Fayose – RTEAN boss appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG