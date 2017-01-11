Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC offers me bribe to fight Fayose – RTEAN boss

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

EKITI STATE Chairman of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Samuel Agbede, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress of offering him bribe to work against Governor Ayodele Fayose. He said the opposition party also promised him political appointment, luxury cars and other incentives if the association could support it in its plan to frustrate […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post APC offers me bribe to fight Fayose – RTEAN boss appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.