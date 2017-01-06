Pages Navigation Menu

APC, PDP lack political ideology – Plateau ADP Chairman

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

The Interim Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Plateau State, Mr Nanyah Andrew Daman, on Friday lambasted the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and other political parties in the country of lacking in ideology. Daman stated this while inaugurating the Finance, Contact and Mobilization, Media and Publicity, as well as Strategic […]

