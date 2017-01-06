APC, PDP lack political ideology – Plateau ADP Chairman
The Interim Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Plateau State, Mr Nanyah Andrew Daman, on Friday lambasted the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and other political parties in the country of lacking in ideology. Daman stated this while inaugurating the Finance, Contact and Mobilization, Media and Publicity, as well as Strategic […]
