APC releases timetable for Etsako Fed. Con. bye-election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that sale of forms for the conduct of bye-election into the vacant seat in Etsako West and Central Federal Constituency of Edo state would commence on Jan.10. According to a statement issued by Sen.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG