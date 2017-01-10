APC releases timetable for Etsako primary – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Streetjournal
|
APC releases timetable for Etsako primary
The Nation Newspaper
The All Progressives Congress (APC) is to conduct its primary for the vacant House of Representatives seat for Etsako Federal Constituency of Edo state on Saturday. The seat became vacant following the election of the former member representing the …
Count Me Out Of Vacant Etsako Rep Seat – Braimah
Oshiomhole's Son Throws Hat into Political Rings, Joins Race for Vacant Etsako Rep. Seat
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG