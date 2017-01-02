APC remains the true hope for Nigeria – Party Chieftain

A party chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Delta, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has described the party as the only true hope for Nigerians in the years to come. In a statement on Sunday, Emerhor said, “The APC has struggled in 2016 to harness all the strength it has gathered and it remains the true […]

This post APC remains the true hope for Nigeria – Party Chieftain appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

