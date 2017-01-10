Pages Navigation Menu

APC Senators Fire Ndume As Leader, Picks Lawan

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Politics

The Senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have removed Senator Ali Muhammed Ndume, (Borno South) as the Senate Majority Leader. The APC Senate caucus, in a letter to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, which was read on the floor of the chamber during the plenary on Tuesday, announced Senator Ahmed Lawan, representing Yobe North, …

