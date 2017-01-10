APC Senators Remove Ali Ndume as their Leader
The All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the Senate have removed Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) as their leader, replacing him with Senator Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North). This was disclosed by the Senate President Bukola Saraki on the floor of the Upper Chamber on Tuesday when he read a letter sent to him by the APC […]
