APC Senators Urge Ekweremadu To Decamp Now Or…

The spokesperson of the Senate Unity Forum (SUF), a forum that canvassed for Lawan’s Presidency, Senator Kabiru Marafa (APC, Zamfara) advised the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu to decamp to the APC.

Marafa who said the emergence of Lawan has ended the storm in the Senate said the only seat remaining for the APC to clinch is the Deputy Senate President position.

“I am using this medium to call on Ekweremadu to simply decamp. Section 68(G) of the 1999 Constitution captures this. Thank God the rift between Makarfi and Sheriff’s faction has made this possible. The sitting arrangement at Senate is between majority and Minority. The party position has been fully implemented. We have forgiven Bala Ibn Na’Allah,” he said.