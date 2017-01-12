APC Summons Kwankwaso Over Role In North-West Zone Party Crisis

The Leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may have began subterranean moves to wade into the issue currently engulfing the North West Zone of the party as it summoned Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to explain his role in the crisis.

Sen. Kwankwaso met with the party’s national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun behind closed-doors for about 15minutes at the party’s national secretariat, yesterday and stormed out with his aides in tow, ignoring media men who were waiting to interview him.

Recall that the North West National Vice Chairman of the party, Inuwa Abdulkadir had accused the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufa’i and the former governor of Kano state, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso of sponsoring allegations of fraud against him due to their bitterness in the manner in which the national leadership of the party handled the crisis in both state chapters.

The APC Zonal Women Leader (North West), Hajia Aisha Kaita, had recently alleged that Alh Abdulkadir could not account for millions of naira of party funds, an allegation threatening to engulf the region.

It was gathered that Kwankwaso expressed displeasure with the way the crisis in the Kano State chapter was handled by the Senator Mohammed Magoro-led committee which investigated the removal of the former Chairman of the Kano State chapter of the party, Haruna Doguwa.

Neither the party’s National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun nor Kwankwaso spoke to journalists after the brief meeting which had some members of the party’s National Working Committee in attendance.

