Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC S-West Reconciliation: Tinubu, allies in icy meeting at Ibadan – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
APC S-West Reconciliation: Tinubu, allies in icy meeting at Ibadan
Vanguard
Ibadan — A meeting called to forge unity among prominent Southwest chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ended on an icy note yesterday after former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and some close allies walked out after the first …
APC S/West Leaders Harp On Good GovernanceNigeria Today
Southwest leaders demand more action from Fed GovtThe Nation Newspaper
South West APC leaders in show of unityNews Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)
The News –Daily Trust –NAIJ.COM –Daily Post Nigeria
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.