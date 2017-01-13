APC S/West Leaders Harp On Good Governance

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West on Thursday said it has resolved to work for good governance in the best interest of the country.

The meeting which had the APC governors from the zone and members of the National Assembly in attendance also added that all issues affecting the party in the zone had beem settled and resolved.

The former Ogun State governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba while briefing journalists after the 4-hour meeting which took place at the Oyo State governor’s office Ibadan, disclosed that the resolved issues would be taken to Presidency and NASS for consideration.

He said the party is now united for purpose leadership, adding “we are together and all issues have been resolved to ensure good governance in the interest of the country.

“All resolve issues will be taken to Abuja with the support of the National Assembly members and our governors who attended the meeting,” he said.

According to him, there will be total harmonious of issues for the development of the South West.

“We are leaders of the country and we are working for the betterment of the country,” Osoba added.

The meeting was attended by APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, Minister, Information and Culture; Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Minister Finance; Minister Communication, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, Minister Mines and Power, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and former party national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande.

Others were former Ogun State governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba; Governor Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and former Ekiti State governor, Chief Segun Oni; Niyi Adebayo, former Ekiti State governor and House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others were Senator Sola Adeyeye, Gov Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rauf Aregbesola ( Osun) and Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

