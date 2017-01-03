APC: The Highs And Lows Of 2016

2016 was a year full of series of defining activities for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) just as it settled into being the dominant and and ruling party, especially at the center. ANDREW ESSIEN chronicles some of these major events.

APC\PDP Bicker

The year opened with serious bickering between the governing APC and the dominant opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This beckering will be the hallmark of the parties on almost every national issue. From accusations to Counter accusations, attacks and counter attacks, wild goose conspiracy theories and the likes, the two parties were at each other’s throats as if they wanted to chock the life out of each other.

Understandably so because the PDP was, for 17 years, the ruling party that prophesied its ‘divine’ right to rule the country for several years. The Umbrella however, caved in to the vicious wind of Change that was blowing across the land, hence, it was just natural for the parties to be at loggerheads with each other.

From the ambitious 2016 budget presented by President Muhammdu Buhari to the several elections held within the year, from the remote and immediate cause of the country’s slip into recession to the handling of the economy, from the administration’s fight against corruption to even inter and intra party politics within both parties, APC and PDP fought on everything. This opened the year and persisted till the end of same.

ELECTIONS: Primaries, Campaigns And Winnings

BAYELSA

The new ruling party was now tested with the Bayelsa election. Even though the APC eventually lost that election to the opposition PDP, the election brought up several issues that will come to hunt the party in subsequent elections that it will have to participate in.

The Bayelsa primaries earlier been reportedly marred by violence when thugs disrupted the electoral process by throwing stones at delegates of the party who were already lined up for screening, creating chaos and panic at the venue.

However, the accreditation for the APC primary election eventually began late in the evening.

Sylva clinched the APC governorship ticket with a total of 726 votes while Warman Ogoriba came out a distant second with 10 votes and an arch-rival, the former Niger delta Development Commission (NDDC) managing director, Timi Alaibe had four votes.

ANAMBRA SENATORIAL ELECTION

It eventually boiled down to a battle of wits between between two powerful wommen, Barrister Sharon Ikeazor and Senator Uche Ekwunife who had crossed over from the PDP to the APC to see through her ambition and challenge Ikeazor who had served the party as its woman leader.

Ikeazor emerged the party’s candidate following the disqualification of Senator Uche Ekwunife, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member who recently defected to the APC in a bid to contest for the election on the party’s platform.

Recall that Ekwunife was recently sacked as the senator representing Anambra Central by the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal.

Her ambition in the APC was also abruptly brought to an end during the week when a five-member screening committee set up by the party disqualified her, described her as a fair-wheather politician.

Both fought each other back and forth but none made it to the Senate.

EDO ELECTION

This election was particularly challenging on two fronts because the national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, is from the state and a loss for the party will particularly rub off him and his leadership and at another level, the sitting governor, Adams Oshiomhole, was of the APC and will not desire that the state be seized from the party, at least, not on his watch.

However, the Edo state election, on its own, brought series of dramas and intrics with stories going wild about the existence of an anointed candidate and the allegations of malpractices in the primaries conducted by the party by other contestants, disagreement between the governor and his deputy who, interestingly was in the governorship race. It was spiced further when, during the election proper, the APC national chairman lost his ward.

But against all odds, the APC candidate, Godwin Obaseki, was declared winner of the Edo State governorship election. He won the majority of the votes cast, getting a total of 319,483 votes, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced. His closest challenger, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, got 253,173 votes.

Obaseki also won majority votes in 13 of the 18 local governments in the state, losing the remaining five to the PDP candidate. INEC chief returning officer in the state, Professor Kayode Soremekun, who announced the final results, declared Godwin Obaseki as the governor-elect of the South-South state.

ONDO ELECTION

This perhaps was the greatest test to the party’s unity and resolve because this particular election brought up series of issues that had threatened to derail the party and by extension, overheat the polity. Allegations of manipulation of the delegates’ list was rife going into the primaries, party leaders were pitch against each other, crisis in the state chapter of the party just as it had to battle with the PDP which was the governing party in the state. All these, made the election very tedious and almost ‘sucking the life’ out of the party.

Against all odds and doomsday predictions, APC overwhelmingly won the election but it underscored that the party’s unity was indeed tested, so much so that President Muhammdu Buhari acknowledged that fact.

Observing that the Ondo election was a different kind of election, which tested the unity and resilience of APC, President Buhari, in a statement to congratulate the party’s standard bearer also congratulated the Chairman of the APC, Chief John Oyegun, the Chairman of the Campaign Committee, Governor Simon Lalong, of Plateau State, and “all party faithful who put in their best and braved the odds to ensure a successful outing for the flag bearer.” the statement added:

“From the beginning, this election set out to be a different kind of election. The unity and resilience of the party was tested. I am happy we came out of this victorious”.

SO LONG A LETTER

TINUBU

The year also witnessed leaders of the party picking up their pens to pen down their grievances. The surprise was not only the letters, but where they were coming from and directed to.

As a fallout of the Ondo primaries and the matters arising therefrom, one of the national leaders of the party, Chief Bola Tinubu, saI’d the APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, must go, in order to rescue the party from being led into a ditch.

Speaking through his media office via statement, Tinubu accused Oyegun of carrying out a coup that undermined the principles APC stood for.

The national chairman was said to have torpedoed the deadlock arising from the report of the APC election petition committee on the governorship primaries of the party, in which Mr Rotimi Akeredolu was declared winner.

“Oyegun and his ilk turn out to be gangsters adorned in the tunic of party authority. He has engaged in the strange math where five is greater than six,” Tinubu alleged.

In the statement, entitled: “Oyegun’s Ondo fraud: the violation of Democracy in the APC,” Tinubu claimed that Oyegun had demonstrated his aversion for democratic fair play, urging all those who care about the party, Nigeria and its chance for better tomorrow to rise up against the APC national chairman.

According to the former Lagos State governor, Oyegun’s transgressions constituted a warning of a deliberate move to return the country to the old ways.

ATIKU

As if that was not enough, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar also intervened in the altercation between the two leaders of the party while insisting that “you cannot break your own rules without creating problems”, advising that the national leadership of the party must live by the rules of internal democracy and respect for democratic consensus.

While urging Oyegun to urgently retrace his steps in order to build confidence among aggrieved members, Atiku urged aggrieved members of the APC in the Ondo election “to exercise restraint in seeking redress to the crisis, while also urging the leadership of the party to retrace its steps and do the needful to restore confidence among the conflicting parties in the state for the overall benefit of the ruling party”.

The APC chieftain warned that glossing over such a problem could only worsen the situation, advising the leadership of the party to do a soul-searching and address the issues at stake just as he maintained that the party leadership should always be guided by respect for the rules, fairness, equity, neutrality and respect for democratic consensus, stressing that such were germane to the ruling party’s unity and stability.

OYEGUN

National Chairman of APC, John Odigie-Oyegun however rubbished the claims by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over allegations that he is fraudulent in the leadup to the Ondo guber primaries.

In a blow by blow account, puncturing every allegation levelled against him, Chief Oyegun discountenanced every point raised by Chief Tinubu even as he added that he has no rift with the party’s National Leader, Tinubu.

Although, he agreed that there are disagreements on the Ondo primaries, he said: “There is no rift with Asiwaju we have difference of opinion, difference of perception and I think that is normal. Yes, I agree that the nature of the statement was a bit harsh.

“The method of getting rid of a national chairman if that is what I will call it, are spelt out in the constitution. They don’t take place on the pages of newspapers”.

FRANK AND THE FIGHT FOR APC SPOKEPERSON SLOT

After the elevation is some party members to some political appointments in government after President Muhammdu Buhari was sworn in, vacant positions in the party had to be ordinarily filled. In some cases, these offices had deputies when the substantive was still in operation.

One of such offices was that of the national publicity secretary which was ably manned by Alhaji Lai Mohammed. He was however made the Minister for informations in the federal cabinet and his then deputy, Comrade Timi Frank wondered why he was not empowered to act in his stead until such a time when a convention was held and amother substantive spokesperson appointed. And the fight began.

The issues whether or not he can speak for the party raged on with the APC leadership stating that it was only the chairman or the secretary that could speak.

Consequent upon a petition against him, a five-man disciplinary committee was setup by the Zonal Executive Committee of the party which later slammed a suspension on him, a move that was ratified by the party’s leadership. Though Comrade Frank has resisted the popurted suspension and ultimate expulsion, he had taken the matter to Court.

The party also moved to seal Frank’s fate with the election of a former sports minister Bolaji Abdullahi as the spokesman of the APC. The move means he will take over the position previously occupied by now Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

APC AND THE HARVEST OF SOULS

2016 also witnessed a massive harvest for the APC in terms of people flocking, in their droves to the party. Persons who hitherto had sworn to see the annihilation of the party, had suddenly found it the best place to be. The party in turn, opened its arms to the various brides that were flocking to it. With the most recent being the former governor of Abia state and founder of a political party in the country, the list is endless as notable names from the South, North and West continue to come with their supporters, into this warm embrace of the APC.

With these high profile defections, the party is swelling its defence mechanism ahead of the 2019 election which promises to be very defining for the country even as it redraws the political map of the nation to its advantage. This was another high point for the party.

CRISIS ROCKS PARTY ACROSS THE STATES

From the South to the North, from the West across the East, the year under review saw the APC at the state levels battling with so many issues with political analysts fearing that these crisis, if not checked timely, may significantly weakend the overall fighting power is the party when the time comes.

From faraway Bayelsa to the distant Kano, across to Gombe then Kaduna, Kogi, Benue, Plateau, Adamawa, Yobe and the list goes on, the APC chapters in these states erupted in one form of crisis or the other. The leadership at the center, added to the issues it was dealing with, had to intervene in all these troubled spots and surprisingly went on to win elections conducted in some of these places.

APC LOSES OCHOLI

One of the very lowest point for the party this year was the demise of its former deputy national legal adviser and minister of state for Labour, James Ocholi and some of his immediate family members in a deadly car crash. The APC national Secretary, Mai Mala Buni in a condolence message, described the deaths as a monumental loss.

On his part, the national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun on said the death of the late Minister of State for Labour and Employment, James Ocholi was a “personal loss” to him.

Odigie-Oyegun spoke to journalists after meeting with the late minister’s family: “We are here on a condolence visit to the family of James Ocholi who was also the former interim Deputy Legal Adviser to the party whom I had course to consult with often whose thought processes and mine were very very similar.

BUDGET PADDING CONTROVERSY

The party was also dragged into a controversy surrounding allegations of budget padding levelled against senior members of the party in the federal House of Representatives and the party leadership had to intervene.

The leadership of the APC last eventually had to interface in the raging conflict between its members in the House of Representatives over the budget padding scandal, but the move to reconcile the key actors – the Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara and former Chairman of the Appropriation Committee Abdulmumuni Jibrin, is still to yield positive results. The party had summoned the two key actors in the impasse to appear before it and brief the panel it set up to resolve the matter in-house.

But after separate meetings with the duo, the party said it was yet to resolve the issues. Both sides have continued with their diatribes despite the party’s intervention, an indication the crisis is far from being over. Although the party tried to extract a commitment from the warring parties that they would refrain from further excalating the conflict through media exchanges, it remains to be seen how they have complied with that order.

SARAKI COMES AS A NEW BRIDE

After months of strained relationships, the Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki, finally met with the National Working Committee (NWC) of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), under the chairmanship of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, 18 months after the Senate leadership’s controversial emergence.

Chief Oyegun had explained that the meeting became necessary in order “to discuss house-keeping issues”, noting that though the meeting was late in coming, it was better late than never, as it would afford the two sides the opportunity to discuss issues that had hitherto adversely affected the relationship between the party and the Senate.

The national chairman had further said that the seeming gap in communication between the party and its representatives in government was more as a result of the nature of the amalgamating parties which all came to the merger with their various issues.

Recall that against the APC’s wish, Saraki became the president of the 8th Senate after he was nominated by only 57 senators, mostly of the rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Curiously, on the said day of the election, 51 senators of the ruling APC were absent at the inauguration.

They had assembled at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja for a scheduled meeting between leaders of the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly elected on the party’s platform.

The party leaders and some elected senators and members of the House of Representatives were at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, waiting for President Buhari when news filtered in that the Senate had been inaugurated and that Saraki had emerged unopposed.

Since then, there had been a frosty relationship between the party and the Senate leadership, a situation not helped by the fact that Saraki’s deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, is of the opposition PDP.

