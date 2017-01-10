APC to Rejig Communications, Train Spokespersons Nationwide

In a bid to remake and rejig the template on how to respond to issues as the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will organise a national workshop for all its spokespersons across the country soon, in order to meet the challenges of the time.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi who disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday, said speaking for a ruling party requires some high level of responsibility and awareness, pointing out that the way some spokespersons have responded to issues does not augur well for the development of the party.

He said one of the things the party intends to do this year is to bring together its spokespersons across the country as there was the need to reshape the way they respond to issues.

Abdullahi appealed to Nigerians to support the Buhari government in its quest to implement the policies of government and the manifesto on which the APC was elected into government.

He expressed optimism that 2017 will be a better year for Nigerians, pointing out that the nation needed to go through the challenges of 2016 since it was the first budget of the government which was implemented in a period of recession.

He said “2016 was difficult. It was the first budget we were implementing. But 2017 will be a better year. We have started with the social welfare initiative that will see the government paying N5000 to vulnerable Nigerians”.

