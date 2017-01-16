APC/NASS Relationship: APC Has Restored Party Supremacy – Lawan

After months of icey relationship and with peace moves apparently gaining ground, the new Senate Leader, Sen. Ahmed Lawan visited the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the recent peace moves by the APC has restored party supremacy.

The Senate leader further added that there is now no reason for the party at all levels not to perform since all the factions that existed before now in the APC senate caucus have all agreed to work together.

This is even as the APC senators stated that they have no knowledge of any plot to remove the Senate deputy president, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, placing the stories of any removal on the realm of speculation.

This was said when Sen. Lawal led other principal officers on a courtesy call on the party leadership at the national secretariat yesterday.

Recall Lawan was the choice of a section of the party for the Senate presidency in 2015. But on the day the Senate convened for its first plenary, Sen. Bukola Saraki, with the support of the minority PDP caucus seized control and took over the leadership.

Lawan was not even around to contest the seat, as he was held up at the International Conference Centre for a meeting, that never held, with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Saraki’s emergence created divisions in the APC. The crisis was accentuated when he refused to adopt Lawan and some other nominees of the party sent by the party leadership for various positions.

Law an said: “let me start by thanking the Almighty God for witnessing this occasion, Tuesday last week, was a historic day in the Senate. Our party, after the setbacks and the little crisis that we had with the emergence of the leadership of the Senate, our party decided that the the remaining principal offices should be given to certain senators in order to have a united senate, especially the APC caucus.

“Tuesday last week marked the day our colleagues from the APC senate caucus decided to do what the party wanted in recognition to of the party supremacy. Not only to restore stability in the senate caucus but to the highest level of the party and of course, stability in our polity and government.

“Mr chairman, at some point, we were divided but right I am the senate leader and we no longer have the like minds or unity group, we have become united APC caucus.

“We see this as a midterm opportunity for the party, having realised this at a very critical point in time in 2017, which is a critical and crucial year, whereas as a party in government we must take this opportunity to maintain and sustain the tempo and momentum of performance so that we can continue to sustain progress in government to deliver services to Nigeria.

“we believe that the trio of the national Assembly, the presidency and the party to cynegise to ensure that we are always working at the same page. The party is a platform for both the President and national Assembly member and therefore we should take this opportunity, work on it, solidify ity and ensure that the time we have lost because of some crisis is recovered and we do not have the luxury of wasting more time.

“In fact, Nigerians will be so eager to see what happens in the next few months now that we have a united national Assembly, the presidency the the party. we should be able to perform to the expectations of Nigerians with the limits of the economy.”

Responding, the APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun stated that while the ouster of the former senate leader, Sen. Ali Ndume was not because of any misdeed, he said it was a “necessary act”.

“It is important to mention that the former Senate Leader was not removed as a result of any misdeed on his part or as a result of loss of confidence of his colleagues, but as a result of a necessary act that had to be done to reunit the senate. We appreciate the service that he rendered to the senate and the sacrifice that he has made is necessary for the National Assembly, the party and for the nation to move ahead.” Oyegun said.

