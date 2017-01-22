Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Apologise for telling your  Church Members to “kill any Fulani herdsman” they find within the Church Premises – OAP Freeze to Apostle Suleiman

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A couple of days ago, a video clip appeared on social media where the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleiman, during a sermon on January 15 2017, told his church members to “kill” any fulani herdsman they see around the church premises. Suleiman, who made the statement while talking about a […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.