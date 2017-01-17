Apostle Johnson Suleiman Fires One of His Pastors For Engaging in MMM
The Apostle Johnson Suleiman’s church, Omega Fire Ministries, OFM, Worldwide, has fired one of its Pastors, identified as Joseph Aiyedun. The pastor was fired for using the ministry’s name to…
— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —
This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG