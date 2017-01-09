Apostle Suleman gifts one of his pastors N400k and Brand new SUV worth N5m
Popular Nigerian Pastor, Apostle Suleman yersterday blessed one of his pastors with 400,000 naira in cash gift and a brand new SUV worth N5million.
See more photos below:
