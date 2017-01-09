Apostle Suleman gifts one of his pastors N400k and Brand new SUV worth N5m

Popular Nigerian Pastor, Apostle Suleman yersterday blessed one of his pastors with 400,000 naira in cash gift and a brand new SUV worth N5million. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share See more photos below:

The post Apostle Suleman gifts one of his pastors N400k and Brand new SUV worth N5m appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

