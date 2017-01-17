Apostle Suleman of OFM fires Pastor for using church’s name to register with MMM

An Aba branch pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry (OFM), Pastor Joseph Aiyedun has been fired by the Founder of the church, Apostle Suleman, for using the church’s name to register and participate in the ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mundial moneybox, MMM.

According to a statement signed by the Head of Administration of the church, Pastor David Apelorioye, the erring pastor was sacked after due investigations revealed that he indeed not only participate in the ponzi scheme but equally used the church’s name to register with the scheme, an act it said has dented the image of the church.

“The management of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide is using this medium to react to a news making the rounds on the social media regarding one of his pastors who used the ministry’s name to register for the MMM scheme.

“Ordinarily, the church would not have reacted to the story because of falsehoods being published regularly by some blogs and news websites whose credibility are questionable.”

“But after a thorough investigation by the church authority, it was established that one of our branch pastors in Aba, Pastor Joseph Aiyedun, indeed participated in the scheme.”

“The church authority decided to expel Pastor Aiyedun not because he registered for the ponzi scheme but because he involved the ministry’s name in the satanic adventure.”

“And we discovered that he was able to use the ministry’s name because he had access to the account of his branch which itself is against the church’s guidelines and a fraud likely to have been carried out in connivance with the branch’s account department. We are still investigating further to unravel the whole activities.”

“Of the OFM’s 200 churches in Nigeria alone and its 800 branches in 51 nations of the world, it is possible for any of the pastors to go astray and be corrected. In fact, we discovered that Pastor Aiyedun, including some other members of OFM, did the scheme before our father, Apostle Johnson Suleman made the warning last year against MMM, but Pastor Aiyedun was fired because he did it with the ministry’s name as the OFM rules forbid any of its pastors access to the account except people in the account department.”

Reports said the erring pastor “would have just been disciplined in line with the church’s rules if he had registered for the scheme in his personal capacity but because he used the ministry’s name for the scheme, he was asked to go.”

Recall that the Founder of the church, Apostle Johnson Suleman had at a church service in November 2016, warned members of his congregation against involving in MMM, calling it ‘demonic’.

