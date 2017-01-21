Appeal Court reserves judgement on Ondo deputy governor’s impeachment

Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by a former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, to challenge his impeachment.

Justice Mohammed Danjuma, who leads a three-man panel, reserved judgment after the counsel to the former Deputy Governor, Mr Richmond Natha-Alade, and that of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Taiwo Olubodunrin, adopted their briefs. It will be recalled that in April 2015, the state House of Assembly impeached Olanusi following the recommendation of the panel presided over by Stanley Olaniyi which recommended him for impeachment having defected from the then ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress(APC).

Olanusi, through his counsel, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, SAN, filed the suit challenging the impeachment. However, in his ruling, Justice Williams Olamide, who presided over the case at an Ondo State High Court, threw out the suit on the ground that it was initiated through writ of summons instead of originating summons.

Not satisfied, Olanusi proceeded to the Court of Appeal, asking it to upturn the verdict

Olanusi, in his grounds of appeal, stated that the lower court erred in not holding that the appellant’s suit ought not to have commenced by way of originating summons.

In the brief of argument, he said there were no facts in dispute that could warrant the suit to be inappropriate for originating summons.

