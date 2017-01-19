Appeal court restrain Ekiti Speaker from swearing in Toyin Obayemi in place of Arogundade
Reprieve on Thursday, came the way of sacked member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Musa Arogundade, as the Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti stayed the judgment of the Federal High Court which removed him from office. The court also restrained the Speaker, Mr. Kola Oluwawole, from swearing in Mr. Toyin […]
