Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Appeal court restrain Ekiti Speaker from swearing in Toyin Obayemi in place of Arogundade

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Unpaid salariesCourt freezes Plateau, Benue state accounts

Reprieve on Thursday, came the way of sacked member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Musa Arogundade, as the Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti stayed the judgment of the Federal High Court which removed him from office. The court also restrained the Speaker, Mr. Kola Oluwawole, from swearing in Mr. Toyin […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Appeal court restrain Ekiti Speaker from swearing in Toyin Obayemi in place of Arogundade

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.