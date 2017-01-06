Appeal Court sets accused sentenced to death free

By Gabriel Enogholase

COURT of Appeal, sitting in Benin has set aside the judgement of an Edo High Court which had convicted and sentenced to death by hanging an accused armed robber, Tony Ikhuobase.

The court in the judgement delivered by Justice Chidi Nwaoma Uwa, also discharged and acquitted the appellant.

The appellate court held that there was nothing to test the truth of the confessional statement of the appellant, saying that the trial Judge at the lower court was wrong in its decision as armed robbery was a grave offense which carries the maximum penalty of death by hanging.

Besides, the court also held that the complainant in the case, one Mrs Juliet Iyamu who allegedly reported the case of armed robbery that she was robbed of money and some items contained in her bag did not show up in court to testify.

The post Appeal Court sets accused sentenced to death free appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

