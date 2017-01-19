Apple and Amazon agree to end audiobook distribution exclusivity in the EU
Apple and Amazon have announced an agreement with the European Commission (EU) and German Federal Cartel Office that will see the two tech giants’ exclusive audiobook distribution deal come to an end.
