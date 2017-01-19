Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Apple and Amazon agree to end audiobook distribution exclusivity in the EU

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Apple and Amazon have announced an agreement with the European Commission (EU) and German Federal Cartel Office that will see the two tech giants’ exclusive audiobook distribution deal come to an end.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Apple and Amazon agree to end audiobook distribution exclusivity in the EU appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.