Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Apple CEO Cook’s 2016 pay lower as tech giant misses targets

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

Apple Inc. said Chief Executive Tim Cook and other top leaders received less compensation in 2016 as the company missed its revenue and profit goals for the year. According to a regulatory filing on Friday, Apple said its annual sales of $215.6 billion were 3.7% below its target of $223.6 billion, and its operating income…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Apple CEO Cook’s 2016 pay lower as tech giant misses targets appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.