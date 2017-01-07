Apple CEO Cook’s 2016 pay lower as tech giant misses targets
Apple Inc. said Chief Executive Tim Cook and other top leaders received less compensation in 2016 as the company missed its revenue and profit goals for the year. According to a regulatory filing on Friday, Apple said its annual sales of $215.6 billion were 3.7% below its target of $223.6 billion, and its operating income…
The post Apple CEO Cook’s 2016 pay lower as tech giant misses targets appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG