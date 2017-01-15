Apple exec Jimmy Iovine talks Apple Music expansion
There are a lot of alternatives in the world of streaming entertainment. Apple Music is one of many occupying that space, and its exec Jimmy Iovine has an idea about where things are headed.
The post Apple exec Jimmy Iovine talks Apple Music expansion appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG