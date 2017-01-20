Pages Navigation Menu

Apple follows the FTC’s lead, reportedly sues Qualcomm for $1 billion

Apple has reportedly followed the FTC’s lead and is suing Qualcomm for $1 billion, claiming the company charged onerous royalties for its patented tech and that Qualcomm sought to punish Apple for working with Korean regulators.

