Apple follows the FTC’s lead, reportedly sues Qualcomm for $1 billion

Apple has reportedly followed the FTC’s lead and is suing Qualcomm for $1 billion, claiming the company charged onerous royalties for its patented tech and that Qualcomm sought to punish Apple for working with Korean regulators.

The post Apple follows the FTC’s lead, reportedly sues Qualcomm for $1 billion appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

