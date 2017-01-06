Apple moves into Samsung territory, expands store network into South Korea

Apple is looking to build a brand new store in Seoul, South Korea, the first of its kind in the country. This could be Apple looking to break into new territory while Samsung is reeling from its Note 7 debacle.

The post Apple moves into Samsung territory, expands store network into South Korea appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

