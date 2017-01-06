Apple moves into Samsung territory, expands store network into South Korea
Apple is looking to build a brand new store in Seoul, South Korea, the first of its kind in the country. This could be Apple looking to break into new territory while Samsung is reeling from its Note 7 debacle.
The post Apple moves into Samsung territory, expands store network into South Korea appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG