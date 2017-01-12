Apple nabs 31.3 percent of smartphone sales at the start of 2016 holiday season

Apple is making some gains on Google’s Android mobile operating system and devices — a new report shows the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, and 6S were the three most popular smartphones in the U.S. at the start of the holiday period.

The post Apple nabs 31.3 percent of smartphone sales at the start of 2016 holiday season appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

