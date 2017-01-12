Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Apple nabs 31.3 percent of smartphone sales at the start of 2016 holiday season

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Apple is making some gains on Google’s Android mobile operating system and devices — a new report shows the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, and 6S were the three most popular smartphones in the U.S. at the start of the holiday period.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Apple nabs 31.3 percent of smartphone sales at the start of 2016 holiday season appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.