Apple Store planned for Milan, Italy, will feature an amphitheater, waterfall

Apple Stores come in all shapes and sizes, from extravagant examples of modern architecture to more mundane locations, and now it appears that the company will be opening a new flagship Apple Store with an unusual feature in Milan, Italy.

The post Apple Store planned for Milan, Italy, will feature an amphitheater, waterfall appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

