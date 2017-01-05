Pages Navigation Menu

Apple’s app store sales top $28 Billion

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Technology

Apple Inc.’s App Store generated record revenue of more than $20 billion for developers in 2016, the company said Thursday, as that business roughly maintained its growth rate even as iPhone sales volumes declined. The figure implies the App Store’s total revenue topped $28.5 billion, with Apple collecting about $8.5 billion based on its 30%…

