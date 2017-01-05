Apple’s app store sales top $28 Billion
Apple Inc.’s App Store generated record revenue of more than $20 billion for developers in 2016, the company said Thursday, as that business roughly maintained its growth rate even as iPhone sales volumes declined. The figure implies the App Store’s total revenue topped $28.5 billion, with Apple collecting about $8.5 billion based on its 30%…
The post Apple’s app store sales top $28 Billion appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG