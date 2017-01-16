Apple’s First AirPods Ad Is Pretty Epic [Video]

To lay to rest a common fear that Apple’s AirPods will slip out of your ears while in use, Apple’s latest product advert defies gravity – and, just like their other ads that have come up since the release of iPhone 7 gen, it’s really cool.

More from Mashable:

In [the ad], the Cupertino tech giant enlisted freestyle dancer Lil’ Buck to take a gravity-defying stroll through the streets of Mexico City to the tune of pop duo Marian Hill’s “Down.”

Stylised in black and white, Buck dances along sidewalks, car doors, walls and windows, all without missing a beat – and the beat! Aaaa!

Take a look – and a listen – below:

