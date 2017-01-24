Apply for the UNICEF Voices of Youth Blogging Internship Online, 2017
Description: Voices of Youth is seeking new applications for VOY blogging internships in English for the year 2017. The internships will have a partial focus on climate change and the environment – one of the world’s most pressing issues. The 3-month internship (February- June 2017) offers you (young people aged 14-25) an opportunity to receive personalized feedback …
The post Apply for the UNICEF Voices of Youth Blogging Internship Online, 2017 appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG