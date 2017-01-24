Approve Buhari’s $30bn foreign loan – Amaechi begs National Assembly
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has appealed to the National Assembly to approve the $30bn loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari. Amaechi made the appeal during the Second Presidential Business Forum, which was presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday. Recall that Buhari had in October submitted […]
Approve Buhari’s $30bn foreign loan – Amaechi begs National Assembly
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Mr. Ameachi seems to me a confused Minister. Nigeria must continue to be in debt, just to cripple the next generation. If this administration has no alternative plans in meeting their campaign promises than incurring external debt, they should get out and let those who have ideas sit in.