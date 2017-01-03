Archbishop implores FG to grant amnesty to Nnamdi Kanu to douse tension – The Eagle Online
The Eagle Online
Archbishop implores FG to grant amnesty to Nnamdi Kanu to douse tension
The Archbishop of Anglican Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has implored the Federal Government to release the detained Biafran activist, Nnamdi Kanu. Chukwuma made the appeal in Enugu on Tuesday while speaking with the News …
