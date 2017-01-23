Arda Turan Finally Speaks On Speculations Linking Him With A Move Away From Barcelona

Arda Turan insists he is “very happy” at Barcelona amid reports linking him with a move away from the Camp Nou.

The Turkey international, who turns 30 next week, is reportedly the subject of strong interest from China.

However, the former Atletico Madrid wideman has handed his suitors a blow by saying that he wants to see out the rest of his contract at the Camp Nou.

Speaking to beIN Sports, he said: “I am very happy in Barcelona. I am under contract until the age of 33. I want to finish my contract here.

“I am playing in the team where the best in the world play. I am trying to be an important part of this team. I think that I’ve had success in that respect.

