Are Homeless People Responsible For The Vredehoek Fire?

Anyone with a shroud of intelligence would realise that the spate of fires that have flared up around the Cape peninsula are suspicious.

According to Western Cape disaster management head Colin Deiner, more than 99% of fires are started by human influence, – whether intentionally or unintentionally.

There have now been multiple, yet unlinked, accusations regarding the devastating incidences we have witnessed recently.

Even Provincial Premier, Helen Zille, asked the question:

One person, chief fire officer at Overberg District Municipality, Reinhardt Geldenhuys, says this is not something new.

Geldenhuys explained that his pilots have seen children start fires in the Grabouw area because they are fascinated by the helicopters. When his team responds with a fire truck, the children say, ‘no don’t put out the fire we are waiting for the helicopter’.

Speaking to Cape Talk, Geldenhuys said

This is not new. Last year we actually had to deploy spotter planes doing patrol and spread the rumour that it takes pictures of you and if you get caught you’ll be taken to jail…

But that’s just one incident.

It has now been reported that homeless people may be responsible for the fire on the slopes of Table Mountain. City’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, told News24 that:

That was the assessment of officials on site, yes. We don’t know if fires were started to ‘keep warm’, but fires were apparently started by (people) sleeping in the bushes there.

The Vredehoek fires on Monday night reportedly caused damage of up to R4.5m.

However, Haven Night Shelter CEO Hassan Khan said that “it was unlikely that the homeless would start wildfires,” reported News24:

It depends on the information authorities are aware of, but fires are usually started by people who have braais or leave glass bottles behind. Homeless people are unlikely to have a braai.

Regarding the fire that appeared on Signal Hill on Friday, witnesses saw three separate plumes of smoke with intervals, as if someone was walking from one to the next.

While there are always rumours suggesting firefighters themselves are starting things off, or that it’s politically motivated, there’s no proof of anything right now.

There is this, from IOL, however:

Police are investigating allegations that the runaway wildfires, which have been raging in the Cape, were started by members of the ANC. This after a voice clip…blamed people wearing ANC T-shirts for lighting fires in Paarl, Du Toits Kloof and Stellenbosch this week… On Thursday, a voice clip emerged in which a man, speaking in Afrikaans, alleges arsonists on foot and wearing ANC T-shirts were responsible for the fires in Stellenbosch. He says: “We have just been informed that these fires on our farms were started by people, and it has just been confirmed by people [officials] flying in helicopters that they’ve spotted these arsonists. “There have been reports that the arsonists were wearing ANC shirts.” “This is probably some kind of protest against the DA in the Western Cape, but we all know that there’s usually a bigger issue behind these things”… Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut says they have noted with concern the arson allegations on social media. “The reports allege that persons in branded clothing / paraphernalia were seen starting the fires in these areas. We have assigned an experienced detective to investigate these claims,” he says.

I would just like to point out that we have never had this many set off just as the wind is in its prime – something weird really is going on.

[source:news24&capetalk&iol]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

