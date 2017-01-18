Are you an Aspiring Interior/ Graphic Designer? The Creative Fair by Decor Creative Academy is Here | January 20th & 21st

Decor Group is a UK based company consisting of 3 design agencies: Decor Fusion, Decor Cribs and Decor & Rainbow, making our academy the only place to train within an international design agency. After the successful launch of Decor Creative Academy and Decor & Rainbow in Nigeria in 2015, we are proud to announce many […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

