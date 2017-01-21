Pages Navigation Menu

Are you an AT&T subscriber? Analysts say you may be part of a dying breed

According to a report by Cowen and Company Equity Research, the Dallas-based carrier is losing more subscribers on a quarterly basis than any other American carrier. AT&T’s biggest threat is posed by T-Mobile.

